Abstract

Safety characteristics are used to keep processes, including flammable gases, vapors, and combustible dusts, safe. In the standards for the determination of safety characteristics of gases and vapors, the induction spark is commonly used. However, classic transformers are hard to obtain, and replacement with new electronic transformers is not explicitly allowed in the standards. This article presents the investigation of five gases that are normally used to calibrate devices for the determination of safety characteristics, the maximum experimental safe gap (MESG), with an electronic transformer, and the values are compared to the ones that are obtained with the standard transformer. Additionally, calorimetric measurements on the net energy of both ignition sources were performed as well as open-circuit voltage measurements. It is concluded that the classic type of transformer can be replaced by the new type obtaining the same results for the MESG and introducing the same amount of energy into the system.

