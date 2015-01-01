Abstract

General aviation is an important branch of the aviation field. As a green energy aircraft, the electric aircraft is an important component and development direction of general aviation aircraft, and its safety is crucial. In this paper, the aerodynamic and dynamic characteristics of electric aircraft under collision, lightning strikes, and icing conditions are studied, and the dynamic and kinematics models of the aircraft are established by introducing damage factors. The STAR-CCM+ software is used to simulate the aerodynamic force and aerodynamic moment in the case of combined airframe damage. Based on the estimation ability of the L1 adaptive control algorithm for the parameter uncertainty of the controlled object and the automatic adjustment ability of control output, a fault-tolerant control law for electric aircraft is designed in the case of wing damage, horizontal tail damage after a collision, horizontal tail icing, and wing lightning damage. The results show that the control law has good fault-tolerant control ability for combined airframe damage of electric aircraft, and the control system has adaptability, anti-interference, and robustness, which has a good engineering reference significance for flight safety control of other transport aircraft.

