Abstract

Design and sample: A descriptive cross sectional study of mothers that have pre-school children. The sample size was 678 families. Data collection consisted of surveying mothers in their home about safety equipment usage and practices related to burns, falls, poisoning, electrocution, and street accidents. Statistical methods used included descriptive, chi-square between injury factors and reported accident, and regression to test the degree of contribution of the injury factors and demographic to perceived mortality risk.



RESULTS: factors exposing households to fire and burn safety practices were fire alarm at 15.7% followed by smoking in bed and matches within reach of children at 18.5% and 20.4% respectively. Factors exposing to falls were presence of unsafe steps at 28.8%, unsafe bathing area at 51.5%, and small rugs not fixed to the floor at 36.3%. Electrical plugs not safely covered were a common practice. Mothers also reported that they mostly adhered to street safety practices. The sampled mothers have also reported that 20.2% of them had experienced a child injury requiring a doctor or an emergency room attention.



CONCLUSION: households with increased risk of accidents are structurally lacking fire alarms and furniture's and fixtures increase tripping and slipping. Families with these risks of unintentional injuries can give extra attention to increase awareness. Parent training could also be utilized as prevention aims at explaining appropriate levels of supervision and management of their young ‎children. Awareness messaging should be oriented to child development and child appropriate awareness material on burns, falls, drowning, and poisoning