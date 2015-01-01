|
Abstract
In response to child abuse, the "requirements" established in municipalities There is a regional council for child care (hereinafter referred to as the "required co-op"). this machine The role of Seki is to provide effective support in preventing and responding to child abuse.
In order to proceed, the multi-institutions concerned should consider whether they It is to promote cooperation and cooperation from There, Match the information held by each of the agencies concerned; Share an understanding of the case and develop a support plan based on that common understanding. It is required to consider and share the roles and roles. Both Differences in understanding will result if each agency proceeds without a common understanding.
Since then, the responses have been different, resulting in discord and lack of effective support.
It is also to prevent it from becoming impossible.
児童虐待への対応において，市町村に設置される「要保
護児童対策地域協議会（以下，要対協）」がある。この機
関の役割は，児童虐待の防止・対応において有効な支援を
進めるために，関係する多機関が子ども家庭福祉の観点か
ら連携・協働を進めることにある。そこでは，ケースに関
係する機関のおのおのがもっている情報を突き合わせ，
ケースの理解を共有し，その共通理解に基づいて支援プラ
ンや役割分担を検討し共有することが求められている。共
通理解のないままに機関ごとに対応が進むと，理解の違い
から対応は異なり，その結果足並みは乱れ，有効な支援が
できなくなることを防止するためでもある。
この要対協の「個別ケース検討会議」に各機関から参加
するのは，非心理職であるケースワーカー等の職員が主流
である。現状がそうなっているのは，職種の機能として地
域の諸機関や制度を熟知しているということや，対外的な
調整を担当するのはケースワーカー等の社会福祉職である
ことが多いという事情によるのであろう。そこで，この会
議に機関を代表して参加する職種の全員がもし公認心理師
だったらどのような会議になるのか，どのようなことに焦
点が当てられ，それは通常の場合と違いがあるのか，その
ような検討を通して児童虐待対応における公認心理師の特
徴を，強みや弱みも含めて考えてみたいとこのシンポジウ
ムを企画した。
