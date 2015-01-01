Abstract

児童虐待への対応において，市町村に設置される「要保

護児童対策地域協議会（以下，要対協）」がある。この機

関の役割は，児童虐待の防止・対応において有効な支援を

進めるために，関係する多機関が子ども家庭福祉の観点か

ら連携・協働を進めることにある。そこでは，ケースに関

係する機関のおのおのがもっている情報を突き合わせ，

ケースの理解を共有し，その共通理解に基づいて支援プラ

ンや役割分担を検討し共有することが求められている。共

通理解のないままに機関ごとに対応が進むと，理解の違い

から対応は異なり，その結果足並みは乱れ，有効な支援が

できなくなることを防止するためでもある。



この要対協の「個別ケース検討会議」に各機関から参加

するのは，非心理職であるケースワーカー等の職員が主流

である。現状がそうなっているのは，職種の機能として地

域の諸機関や制度を熟知しているということや，対外的な

調整を担当するのはケースワーカー等の社会福祉職である

ことが多いという事情によるのであろう。そこで，この会

議に機関を代表して参加する職種の全員がもし公認心理師

だったらどのような会議になるのか，どのようなことに焦

点が当てられ，それは通常の場合と違いがあるのか，その

ような検討を通して児童虐待対応における公認心理師の特

徴を，強みや弱みも含めて考えてみたいとこのシンポジウ

ムを企画した。

