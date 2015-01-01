Abstract

Burns are among the most common and deadly medical condi-tions worldwide [1-6]. The world health organization estimates that 180,000 people die from burns each year, most of which occur in low- and middle-income countries [7]. Burn victims have psychology annually from burns at several levels [8-10]. These difficulties may result from an unwarranted focus on the family, financial difficulties, ridicule, obstacles to marriage, decreased social interaction, and employment opportunities [10, 11]. These elements and physical changes in patients might result in imme-diate and long-term issues like post-traumatic stress disorder, sadness, and anxiety, which may be linked to suicide ideation [12]. Hence, a systematic review demonstrated that, despite differ-ences in the research's precise numerical findings, those with a history of burns are more likely to commit suicide than the gen-eral population [12]. When all of these factors are considered together, burn injuries are one of the main risk factors for suicide [13]. Another study in Taiwan found that, despite reducing psychological symptoms during the first two years after the burn, these symptoms do not go away until years after the accident and need care [13]. A study by Edward et al. showed that the prevalence of passive and active suicide ideation in burn patients was 17% and 15%, respectively [14]. According to a study by Goodhew et al., 14% of interviewees considered harming themselves, and 10% admitted that they would be better off dead [15]. Furthermore, based on another study by Stoddard et al., 43% of burn patients had suicidal thoughts...

