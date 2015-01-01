Abstract

BACKGROUND: Worldwide, alcohol use is a major contributor to the burden of disease and mortality. A sizeable literature suggests that brief web-based interventions that incorporate personalized normative and/or health consequences feedback are effective at reducing alcohol intake. The relative efficacy of an intervention that also includes individualized feedback about brain health has not been examined, nor has the utility of integrating a smartphone app component.



METHOD: Participants (N = 436, M(age) = 21.27) completed baseline protocols (n = 178 recorded alcohol use via an app for 14 days) and were then assigned to one of three feedback conditions using randomized block allocation with stratification based on the total number of standard drinks consumed. Control participants received no feedback; Alcohol Intake Feedback (Alc) participants received personalized information about their alcohol use; Alcohol Intake plus Cognitive Feedback (AlcCog) participants received personalized details about alcohol use plus individualized brain-health information related to impulsivity. The impact of feedback on alcohol consumption behavior was examined as a function of feedback condition and hazardous/non-harmful drinking status (as defined by the World Health Organization) at an 8-week follow-up.



RESULTS: Hazardous drinkers in both the Alc and AlcCog conditions reduced their alcohol intake by 31% to 50% more than those in the Control condition. Reductions were not related to whether participants completed web- plus app-based components or web-only components of the intervention. There was no change in the alcohol intake of non-harmful drinkers.



CONCLUSIONS: This proof-of-concept study showed that hazardous drinkers respond well to brief electronic interventions that incorporate personalized normative and/or health consequences feedback. Further research is required to determine how best to make impulsivity-related brain-health consequences of drinking manifest and how to maximize the potential of smartphones apps.

