Abstract

Mad honey contains grayanotoxin, which is commonly derived from the nectar of a few Rhododendron species. It is commonly used by natives of the Himalayas in the belief of its medicinal use. CASE PRESENTATION: The authors report a case of 62 years old male with mad honey poisoning who was presented to the emergency department with loss of consciousness and had bradycardia and hypotension on arrival. The patient received intravenous fluids, atropine, and vasopressor support and was closely monitored in the coronary care unit for 48 h.



DISCUSSION: Grayanotoxin I and II are believed to be primarily responsible for mad honey intoxication and act by persistent activation of voltage-gated sodium channels. Hypotension, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and impaired consciousness are the common presentation of mad honey intoxication. Toxic effects are usually mild and close monitoring for 24-48 h is sufficient but life-threatening complications like cardiac asystole, convulsions, and myocardial infarction have also been reported.



CONCLUSION: Most cases of mad honey intoxication only need symptomatic treatment and close observation but the potential for deterioration and life-threatening complications must also be considered.

Language: en