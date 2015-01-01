|
Baniya A, Duwadee P, K c S, Shahi M, Shrestha N, Bam PK, Gurung B, Shrestha R. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2023; 85(7): 3649-3652.
(Copyright © 2023, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37427211
Mad honey contains grayanotoxin, which is commonly derived from the nectar of a few Rhododendron species. It is commonly used by natives of the Himalayas in the belief of its medicinal use. CASE PRESENTATION: The authors report a case of 62 years old male with mad honey poisoning who was presented to the emergency department with loss of consciousness and had bradycardia and hypotension on arrival. The patient received intravenous fluids, atropine, and vasopressor support and was closely monitored in the coronary care unit for 48 h.
Language: en
Nepal; bradycardia; grayanotoxin; hypotension; mad honey