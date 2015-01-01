|
Rahmanipur A, Sarmadian R, Salehi B, Yousefichaijan P, Habibi D. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2023; 85(7): 3264-3268.
(Copyright © 2023, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37427239
Child abuse is a major global concern in terms of healthcare and social welfare. Child abuse is associated with numerous physical and mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. Overactive bladder (OAB) is a bladder storage functional disease defined by urine urgency with or without urge incontinence and is frequently accompanied by frequency and nocturia. This disorder's origin is not entirely understood. Since OAB can be caused by problems of nervous system maturation or behavioural disorders, its correlation with child maltreatment is possible.
child abuse; case-control study; child maltreatmen; lower urinary tract dysfunction; overactive bladder