Abstract

The effect of parity status on the prevalence and impact of musculoskeletal injury (MSKi) among female Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members is unknown. This study aims to identify whether a history of childbirth and pregnancy-related complications are associated with MSKi occurrence among female members of the CAF. From September 2020 to February 2021, data were collected via an online questionnaire that assessed MSKi, reproductive health, and barriers to recruitment and retention in the CAF. Actively serving, female members were included in this analysis stratified by parous (n = 313) or nulliparous (n = 435). Descriptive analysis and binary logistic regressions were used to identify prevalence and adjusted odds ratios (aOR) of repetitive strain injuries (RSI), acute injuries, and body regions affected. Covariates included in aOR: age, body mass index, and rank. A p-value <0.05 was considered significant and 95% confidence intervals (CI) were reported. Female members with a history of childbirth were more likely to report an RSI (80.9% vs. 69.9%, OR:1.57, CI:1.03;2.40), and when stratified by body region, were more likely to have an RSI of the wrist (30.0% vs. 20.5%, aOR:1.62, CI:1.09;2.40), and foot (39.3% vs. 24.1%, aOR:1.79, CI:1.24;2.59). When compared to the nulliparous group, parity did not influence prevalence of acute injuries. MSKi and mental health perceptions were different for females who experienced postpartum depression, miscarriage, or preterm birth. Childbirth and pregnancy related complications impact prevalence of some RSI among female CAF members. Thus, specific health and fitness support may be needed for parous female CAF members.

