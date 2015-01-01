Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To update our 2018 review with the latest evidence from randomised controlled trials (RCTs) on the effectiveness of interventions to prevent youth suicide and suicide-related behaviour.



METHOD: In keeping with our 2018 review, Embase, PsycInfo, and Medline were searched using relevant key words. Included trials were RCTs evaluating the impact of an intervention or approach designed to prevent or reduce youth suicide and suicide-related behaviour. Key data were extracted, and results synthesised narratively.



RESULTS: Thirty RCTs were included across clinical (n = 13), educational (n = 8), and community settings (n = 9). No trials were conducted in workplace or primary care settings, or with indigenous populations, and few trials involved partnerships with young people. There were some concerns or a high risk of bias for most trials.



CONCLUSION: While a relatively large number of RCTs have been published in recent years, knowledge gaps remain. Further high-quality RCTs are needed, including those focussing on vulnerable population groups. Meaningful consumer involvement and a stronger emphasis on implementation are also recommended.

