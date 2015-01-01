|
Citation
Bailey E, Robinson J, Witt K. Australas. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37424213
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To update our 2018 review with the latest evidence from randomised controlled trials (RCTs) on the effectiveness of interventions to prevent youth suicide and suicide-related behaviour.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; self-harm; Youth; systematic review; RCT