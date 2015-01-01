Abstract

The impact of traumatic experiences on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic has been insufficiently discussed in the German-speaking countries. Against this background, a working group of scientifically and clinically active colleagues was formed on behalf of the German-Speaking Society for Psychotraumatology (DeGPT). The aim of the working group was to summarize central research findings on the incidence of domestic violence and associated psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic in German-speaking countries and to discuss their implications. In addition, associations between pre-existing childhood trauma and psychological distress during the pandemic should be illuminated. The present narrative review was prepared for this purpose.The results of the studies conducted indicate high prevalences of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, which, however, predominantly correspond to pre-pandemic prevalences. Adults with current or pre-existing interpersonal traumatic experiences during childhood or adolescence reported increased psychological distress during the pandemic compared with adults without such experiences. A number of risk factors (e.g., female gender, lower frequency of social contacts) increased the risk of psychological distress and posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms during the pandemic. According to these findings, people with current or past interpersonal trauma exposure represent a vulnerable group with special support needs during pandemic contexts.



===



Die Auswirkungen traumatischer Erfahrungen auf die psychische Gesundheit während der COVID-19-Pandemie sind im deutschsprachigen Raum bisher unzureichend diskutiert worden. Vor diesem Hintergrund wurde im Auftrag der Deutschsprachigen Gesellschaft für Psychotraumatologie (DeGPT) eine Arbeitsgruppe aus wissenschaftlich und praktisch tätigen Fachkolleginnen und -kollegen gebildet. Ziel der Arbeitsgruppe war es, zentrale Forschungsbefunde zur Prävalenz von häuslicher Gewalt und damit einhergehende psychische Belastungen während der COVID-19-Pandemie im deutschsprachigen Raum zusammenzufassen und deren Implikationen zu diskutieren. Darüber hinaus sollten Zusammenhänge zwischen vorbestehenden Kindheitstraumata und psychischen Belastungen während der Pandemie beleuchtet werden. Hierzu wurde die vorliegende narrative Übersichtsarbeit erstellt.



Die Ergebnisse der durchgeführten Studien weisen auf hohe Prävalenzen häuslicher Gewalt während der COVID-19-Pandemie hin, die jedoch überwiegend den Prävalenzen vor der Pandemie entsprechen. Erwachsene, die während der Pandemie oder bereits in ihrer Kindheit oder Jugend interpersonaler Gewalt ausgesetzt waren, wiesen während der Pandemie eine erhöhte psychische Belastung im Vergleich zu Erwachsenen ohne Gewalterfahrungen auf. Eine Reihe an Faktoren (z. B. weibliches Geschlecht, geringe Sozialkontakte) erhöhten das Risiko für psychische Belastung und Symptome einer posttraumatischen Belastungsstörung während der Pandemie. Nach diesen Ergebnissen stellen Menschen mit aktuellen, aber auch zurückliegenden Gewalterfahrungen eine vulnerable Gruppe dar, die während einer Pandemie besondere Unterstützungsbedarfe aufweist.

Language: de