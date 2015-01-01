|
Citation
Lotzin A, Flechsenhar A, Garthus-Niegel S, Georg AK, Holl J, von Hülsen L, Kenntemich L, Kliem S, Kröger C, Mack JT, Mojahed A, Nunius S, Schröder J, Seitz K, von Thadden A, Volkert J, Zrnic Novakovic I, Lueger-Schuster B. Bundesgesundheitsblatt Gesundheitsforschung Gesundheitsschutz 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Häusliche Gewalt und ihre psychischen Folgen während der COVID-19-Pandemie - Zentrale Befunde aus dem deutschsprachigen Raum
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37428206
Abstract
The impact of traumatic experiences on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic has been insufficiently discussed in the German-speaking countries. Against this background, a working group of scientifically and clinically active colleagues was formed on behalf of the German-Speaking Society for Psychotraumatology (DeGPT). The aim of the working group was to summarize central research findings on the incidence of domestic violence and associated psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic in German-speaking countries and to discuss their implications. In addition, associations between pre-existing childhood trauma and psychological distress during the pandemic should be illuminated. The present narrative review was prepared for this purpose.The results of the studies conducted indicate high prevalences of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, which, however, predominantly correspond to pre-pandemic prevalences. Adults with current or pre-existing interpersonal traumatic experiences during childhood or adolescence reported increased psychological distress during the pandemic compared with adults without such experiences. A number of risk factors (e.g., female gender, lower frequency of social contacts) increased the risk of psychological distress and posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms during the pandemic. According to these findings, people with current or past interpersonal trauma exposure represent a vulnerable group with special support needs during pandemic contexts.
Language: de
Keywords
Trauma; Violence; Prevalence; Risk factors; Post-traumatic stress disorder; COVID-19 pandemic