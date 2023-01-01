|
Barbieri M, Mercado E, Gubrium AC, Valdez LA. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
37428756
OBJECTIVES: Structural and interpersonal discrimination can lead to social exclusion and limited social integration, inhibiting the use of support networks to gain access to health-protective material and social resources. Social support theories suggest that connectedness may moderate the link between discrimination and health risk. This study examined how risk factors (i.e., structural and interpersonal discrimination) further marginalize Puerto Rican men by limiting access to social support. We also aimed to identify resiliency factors, such as cultural values related to social interactions and community support, which may be protective for these men's well-being.
Language: en