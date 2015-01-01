Abstract

Background School-based bullying is a global problem that negatively impacts the victims' and perpetrators' health and well-being. There is a paucity of data regarding bullying in schools and its association with suicide behaviors among adolescents in Liberia.



OBJECTIVE The study investigated the impact of bullying victimization on suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts among adolescents in Liberia. It aimed to provide insights into the consequences of bullying victimization on adolescents' mental health regarding their thoughts of self-harm and suicide attempts.



METHODS The study utilized data from the 2017 Liberia Global School-based Health Survey (GSHS) to analyze information on 2744 students between the ages of 11 and 18 years, with 52.4% being males. Prevalence rates of bullying victimization and suicide behaviors were calculated using descriptive statistics. Multiple logistic regressions were used to model the relationship between being bullied and experiencing suicidal behaviors (ideation and attempts).



RESULTS Among the 2744 adolescents examined, 20% experienced suicidal thoughts, with about 30% of the adolescents reporting suicide attempts at some point in the year preceding the survey. Within 30 days prior to the survey, the prevalence of bullying victimization was 50%, with 44.9% experiencing frequent victimization (3 or more days). Bullying victimization was significantly linked to increased odds of suicidal ideation with planning (aOR: 1.86; P < 0.001), at least a suicide attempt (aOR: 2.16; P < 0.001), and multiple attempts at suicide (aOR: 2.67; P < 0.001). We also observed that a greater number of days bullied was dose-dependently associated with higher odds for suicide ideation and attempts.



CONCLUSION These findings support and extend those from other developing countries, highlighting the association between school-based bullying and suicidal behaviors. The relatively high prevalence of bullying among adolescents in Liberia underscores the importance of implementing effective anti-bullying policies and suicide prevention strategies in schools.

Language: en