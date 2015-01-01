Abstract

Background The fractured neck of the femur in children is commonly caused by high-energy trauma, and despite its low incidence, complications are more frequent. Delayed presentation is not unusual in developing countries. The interval between injury and surgery is thought to be a critical factor in determining outcomes. This study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of "near early" internal fixation (24-72 hours) for fractured neck of the femur in children.



METHODS This is a retrospective observational study that analyzed complete case records from a period of seven years. Cases were classified according to the Delbet classification and outcomes were assessed using the Ratliff criteria with a minimum follow-up of three years.



RESULTS The study included 24 male and 11 female patients, with an average age of 11.28 years. The most common cause of injury was road traffic accidents. The fracture distribution in the study population was as follows: Delbet type II in 18 patients, Delbet type III in 10 patients, and Delbet type IV in seven patients. In our study, all patients underwent near-early fixation, meaning their fractures were fixed within 24-72 hours of injury. The average time for the clinical-radiological union was 8 weeks, and the most common complication was premature physeal fusion, followed by osteonecrosis.



CONCLUSION In developing countries, where patients often experience delayed referrals and lack of awareness, near-early fixation (24-72 hours) of a fractured neck of the femur in children is a crucial option that holds significant value.

