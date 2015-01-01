|
Citation
|
Mishra PK, Jain S, Nadeem M. Cureus 2023; 15(6): e40049.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37425594
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Background The fractured neck of the femur in children is commonly caused by high-energy trauma, and despite its low incidence, complications are more frequent. Delayed presentation is not unusual in developing countries. The interval between injury and surgery is thought to be a critical factor in determining outcomes. This study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of "near early" internal fixation (24-72 hours) for fractured neck of the femur in children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
delbet classification; fracture neck of femur; near early fixation; osteonecrosis of femoral head; paediatric fracture