Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs) are common and may result in persisting symptoms. Mobile health (mHealth) applications enhance treatment access and rehabilitation. However, there is limited evidence to support mHealth applications for individuals with an mTBI. The primary purpose of this study was to evaluate user experiences and perceptions of the Parkwood Pacing and Planning™ application, an mHealth application developed to help individuals manage their symptoms following an mTBI. The secondary purpose of this study was to identify strategies to improve the application. This study was conducted as part of the development process for this application.



METHODS: A mixed methods co-design encompassing an interactive focus group and a follow-up survey was conducted with patient and clinician-participants (n = 8, four per group). Each group participated in a focus group consisting of an interactive scenario-based review of the application. Additionally, participants completed the Internet Evaluation and Utility Questionnaire (UQ). Qualitative analysis on the interactive focus group recordings and notes was performed using phenomenological reflection through thematic analyses. Quantitative analysis included descriptive statistics of demographic information and UQ responses.



RESULTS: On average, clinician and patient-participants positively rated the application on the UQ (4.0 ± .3, 3.8 ± .2, respectively). User experiences and recommendations for improving the application were categorized into four themes: simplicity, adaptability, conciseness, and familiarity.



CONCLUSION: Preliminary analyses indicates patients and clinicians have a positive experience when using the Parkwood Pacing and Planning™ application. However, modifications that improve simplicity, adaptability, conciseness, and familiarity may further improve the user's experience.

