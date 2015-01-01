|
Bonn MM, Graham LJ, Marrocco S, Jeske S, Moran B, Wolfe DL. Digit. Health 2023; 9: e20552076231183555.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37426589
|
OBJECTIVE: Mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs) are common and may result in persisting symptoms. Mobile health (mHealth) applications enhance treatment access and rehabilitation. However, there is limited evidence to support mHealth applications for individuals with an mTBI. The primary purpose of this study was to evaluate user experiences and perceptions of the Parkwood Pacing and Planning™ application, an mHealth application developed to help individuals manage their symptoms following an mTBI. The secondary purpose of this study was to identify strategies to improve the application. This study was conducted as part of the development process for this application.
mobile health; mHealth; mTBI; Mild traumatic brain injury; self-management