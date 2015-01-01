|
Citation
Högman L, Gavalova G, Laukka P, Kristiansson M, Källman MV, Fischer H, Johansson AGM. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1111896.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
37426085
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Psychopathic traits have been associated with impaired emotion recognition in criminal, clinical and community samples. A recent study however, suggested that cognitive impairment reduced the relationship between psychopathy and emotion recognition. We therefore investigated if reasoning ability and psychomotor speed were impacting emotion recognition in individuals with psychotic spectrum disorders (PSD) with and without a history of aggression, as well as in healthy individuals, more than self-rated psychopathy ratings on the Triarchic Psychopathy Measure (TriPM).
Language: en
Keywords
aggression; violence; schizophrenia; emotion recognition; psychosis; psychopathy