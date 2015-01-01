SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Woo-Cater S. HCA Healthc. J. Med. 2022; 3(3): 197-202.

Description In the last decade, the public health field has grown a strong interest in responding to issues related to human trafficking. This specific concentration in healthcare has made efforts to ensure this work includes culturally appropriate tools to serve patients. While curricula to guide health professionals in areas such as cultural competency, cultural responsiveness, or cultural humility exist, historical trauma is not often integrated in the understanding of health outcomes for patients experiencing human trafficking. This paper asserts that advancing health equity for these patients necessitates a deeper historical perspective.


human trafficking; indigenous peoples; health equity; cultural humility; culturally responsive care; historical trauma; human trafficking/ethnology; trauma-informed care

