Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We aimed to examine the relationship of pain with suicidal ideation and suicide attempts with depressive symptoms among adults aged ≥50 years from six low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) (China, Ghana, India, Mexico, Russia, and South Africa).



METHODS: Cross-sectional, community-based, nationally representative data from the WHO Study on global AGEing and adult health were analyzed. Self-reported information on past 12-month suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among people with depressive symptoms was collected. Pain was assessed with the question "Overall in the last 30 days, how much of bodily aches or pain did you have?" With answer options: "none", "mild", "moderate", "severe/extreme". Multivariable logistic regression was done to assess associations.



RESULTS: Data on 34,129 adults aged ≥50 years (mean [SD] age 62.4 [16.0] years; males 47.9%) were analyzed. Compared to no pain, mild, moderate, and severe/extreme pain were associated with 2.83 (95% CI = 1.51-5.28), 4.01 (95% CI = 2.38-6.76), and 12.26 (95% CI = 6.44-23.36) times higher odds for suicidal ideation. For suicide attempt, only severe/extreme pain was associated with significantly increased odds (OR = 4.68; 95% CI = 1.67-13.08).



CONCLUSIONS: In this large sample of older adults from multiple LMICs, pain was strongly associated with suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts with depressive symptoms. Future studies should assess whether addressing pain among older people in LMICs may lead to reduction in suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

Language: en