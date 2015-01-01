|
Citation
|
Smith L, Shin JI, Pizzol D, López Sánchez GF, Soysal P, Veronese N, Kostev K, Jacob L, Butler LT, Barnett Y, Koyanagi A. Int. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2023; 38(7): e5962.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37427854
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: We aimed to examine the relationship of pain with suicidal ideation and suicide attempts with depressive symptoms among adults aged ≥50 years from six low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) (China, Ghana, India, Mexico, Russia, and South Africa).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aged; Humans; Male; Risk Factors; Cross-Sectional Studies; Developing Countries; older adults; suicide attempt; suicidal ideation; *Suicidal Ideation; Depression/epidemiology; pain; *Suicide, Attempted; low- and middle-income countries; Pain/epidemiology