Abstract

The number one cause of preventable death in trauma is uncontrolled bleeding. Considering the burden of injury and fatality from motor vehicle collisions, accidental injury, and now increasing school shooting incidents, more should be done to prepare and protect students from this preventable cause of death. A school-based hemorrhage control training program is one approach to improve survivability, school preparedness, injury prevention strategies, and to increase access to this life-saving training. As advocates and health educators, school nurses can play an important role in developing strategies to coordinate and implement hemorrhage control training curricula giving our youth the greatest chance for survival. To maximize the impact of school-based hemorrhage control training this project aims to understand student and faculty perceptions to help direct and inform future implementation and dissemination of hemorrhage control training.

