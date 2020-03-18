Abstract

BACKGROUND: The article aims to study the demographics and clinical characteristics of ocular trauma patients presenting to the Eye Casualty Clinic between COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 era in Ampang Hospital, Malaysia.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, data of patients presented with ocular trauma injury to the Ampang Hospital during the COVID-19 era from 18 March 2020 to 17 September 2020 were retrieved and compared with the similar period of the previous non-COVID-19 era year.



RESULTS: Among the total number of 453 patients, 76.82% (n = 348) were predominantly males. The commonest age group was between 21 years old-40 years old (49.45%, n = 224), and the commonest location of ocular trauma injury occurred at the workplace (38.19%, n = 173); welding was the commonest work-related injury (13.83% in 2019; 12.50% in 2020). Injury-to-treatment time was significantly longer during the COVID-19 era, where patients who sought treatment within a day of injury were 27.27% (n = 69) in 2019 and 18.50% (n = 37) in 2020 (P = 0.030). During the COVID-19 pandemic, patients with vision worse than 6/60 on presentation were higher at 8% compared with 3.56% before the COVID-19 pandemic (OR = 2.35; 95% CI: 1.01, 5.48; P = 0.047). Similarly, patients with a vision worse than 6/60 post-treatment during the COVID-19 period were significantly higher at 7.00% compared with 1.58% before the COVID-19 pandemic (OR = 4.72; 95% CI: 1.53, 14.62; P = 0.007).



CONCLUSION: The majority of ocular trauma cases in this study population were male adults between 21 years old and 40 years old, and welding was the commonest work-related injury. COVID-19 era has a higher percentage of patients presented with severe visual impairment, longer injury-to-treatment time and poorer post-treatment visual outcomes.

