Journal Article

Citation

Perone M, Lerman DC, Peterson SM, Williams DC. Perspect. Behav. Sci. 2023; 46(2): 261-304.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s40614-023-00379-w

PMID

37425985

PMCID

PMC10323060

Abstract

As a task force appointed by the Executive Council of the Association for Behavior Analysis International (ABAI), we investigated the clinical use of contingent electric skin shock (CESS) in behavior analytic treatments for severe problem behavior. We studied how CESS is used in contemporary behavior analysis, reinforcement-based alternatives to CESS, and current ethical and professional guidelines for applied behavior analysts. We recommended that ABAI uphold clients' right to receive CESS when it is restricted to extreme cases and used under rigorous professional and legal oversight. Our recommendation was rejected by a vote of the full members of ABAI, who instead endorsed an alternative recommendation, developed by members of the Executive Council, that opposed the use of CESS under any condition. Here we present for the record our report and initial recommendations, the formal statement that was rejected by the members of ABAI, and the statement that was endorsed.


Language: en

Keywords

Alternatives to punishment; Applied behavior analysis; Association for Behavior Analysis International; Contingent electric skin shock; Judge Rotenberg Educational Center; Severe problem behavior

