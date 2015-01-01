|
Bierens J, Bray J, Abelairas-Gomez C, Barcala-Furelos R, Beerman S, Claesson A, Dunne C, Fukuda T, Jayashree M, T Lagina A, Li L, Mecrow T, Morgan P, Schmidt A, Seesink J, Sempsrott J, Szpilman D, Thom O, Tobin J, Webber J, Johnson S, Perkins GD. Resusc. Plus 2023; 14: e100406.
37424769
OBJECTIVES: The International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation, in collaboration with drowning researchers from around the world, aimed to review the evidence addressing seven key resuscitation interventions: 1) immediate versus delayed resuscitation; (2) compression first versus ventilation first strategy; (3) compression-only CPR versus standard CPR (compressions and ventilations); (4) ventilation with and without equipment; (5) oxygen administration prior to hospital arrival; (6) automated external defibrillation first versus cardiopulmonary resuscitation first strategy; (7) public access defibrillation programmes.
Drowning; Resuscitation; Cardiac Arrest; International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation