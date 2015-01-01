Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To systematically assess the magnitude of suicidal behavior among PsA patients and identify associated risk factors. Also identify common genes or coinherited single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) implicated in suicidal behavior and PsA.



METHODS: Based on the PRISMA guidelines, we conducted a systematic literature review of the online databases PubMed/Medline, Web of Science, and EMBASE from inception to May 2022. Full-text original articles that describe suicidal behavior in PsA patients were eligible. All registered genome-wide association study (GWAS) data in the GWAS catalog database for PsA and psychiatric traits, such as suicidal behavior, and depression, were downloaded for further analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 48 articles were identified, and 6 were relevant to the study question.Among the 122,160 PsA patients, 700 had suicidal behavior (0,57%). The range of age in one study was between 30 and 49 years, and 64% of PsA patients with suicidal behavior were female. Among 13,899 PsA patients 74 had suicidal ideation (0.53%) and 125 suicide attempts occurred (0.9%). In two studies, among 17,383 patients, 13 complete suicides occurred (0.07%). A genetic haplotype on chromosomal region 6p21.1, spanning from 29,597,596 to 32,251,264 Mb, contains predisposing SNPs for PsA and depression. 6p21.1-6p21.3 is the chromosomal region containing the HLA genes of classes I, II and III.



CONCLUSION: Suicide behavior in PsA patients was associated with depression and other psychiatric comorbidities. Further evidence supports a genetic origin, at least partly. Awareness of these findings can help clinicians to recognize suicide behavior and prevent suicide attempts.

