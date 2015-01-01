|
Citation
|
Yoo HJ. J. Korean Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; 34(3): e151.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37426828
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicide in adolescents have been described in psychiatry; however, it did not attract as much attention as the present. For example, according to a national survey, suicide is the leading cause of death among adolescents in South Korea (41.1% of deaths in age 10–19 years, 6.5 per 100000 persons), and 2.6% of adolescents have reported attempting suicide [1]. Prevalence of NSSI are estimated much higher than actual suicidal rate, as 11%–39% in adolescents and young adults, and NSSI is not necessarily associated with suicidal intent [2]. NSSI may precede suicidal attempts, but it is not directly associated with suicidal intent itself. Adolescents often broadcast their NSSI attempts on social networks and share their experiences, feelings, and vivid scars and blood with unfamiliar individuals. It is an emerging psychopathology in adolescents and young adults. Simultaneously, it is a social phenomenon representing the agony of young individuals in the society.
Language: en