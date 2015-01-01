|
Citation
Thomas D, Bonnaire C. J. Korean Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; 34(3): 159-168.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)
DOI
PMID
37426830
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) has been theoretically, clinically, and empirically associated with emotional dysregulation. NSSI is a means of regulating emotional states, particularly negative emotions. However, empirical studies on this topic are scarce and the literature lacks qualitative research on individuals' perceptions and comprehension of the function of self-injury. Thus, this qualitative study aimed to provide novel insights into the relationship between NSSI and emotional dysregulation in young adults.
Language: en
Keywords
Emotion regulation; Non-suicidal self-injury; Qualitative study; Emotion