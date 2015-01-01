|
Bock JE, Tucker RP, Brown RP, Foster S, Anestis MD. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37427839
INTRODUCTION: Veteran total and firearm suicide rates are higher compared to the general population. Among the general population, total and firearm suicide rates are higher in US states deemed cultures of honor compared to non-honor states, likely because honor states have higher firearm ownership rates and fewer firearm laws. Considering that veterans tend to live in states with fewer firearm laws and that veteran population rates predict both statewide total and firearm suicide rates, it is possible that the elevated suicide rates seen in honor states in part due to those states having a greater presence of veterans compared to non-honor states.
suicide; firearms; culture of honor; veterans