Abstract

Victim advocates experience burnout and secondary traumatic stress (STS) in response to their exposure to trauma at work. Mindful awareness may serve as a protective factor against these negative outcomes. The current study examined a sample of 133 victim advocates from across the country to better understand and predict STS and burnout. Higher mindful awareness was found to be associated with lower STS and burnout, even when controlling for other best-known predictors. Self-compassion partially mediated these relationships. These findings support further research exploring the effects of mindful awareness training for victim advocates to reduce STS and burnout.

Language: en