Abstract

Triple P is an integrated, multi-level system of evidence-based parenting support designed to promote the well-being of children and families to reduce prevalence rates of social, emotional, and behavioral problems in children and adolescents and to prevent child maltreatment. The system developed gradually over four decades to address the complex needs of parents and children from diverse family, socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds. It blends universal and targeted programs, a focus on developing parental self-regulation capabilities, and adopts a life span perspective with a population health framework. The Triple P system is used as a case example to discuss the past, present and future challenges, and opportunities involved in developing, evaluating, adapting, scaling and maintaining a sustainable system of evidence-based parenting intervention. Seven stages of program development are outlined from initial theory building and development of the core parenting program through to the sustained deployment of the intervention system delivered at scale. The importance of ongoing research and evaluation is highlighted so that different programs within the system evolve and adapt to address the contemporary concerns and priorities of families in diverse cultural contexts. A well-trained workforce is essential to deliver evidence-based programs, in a need-responsive manner that blends both fidelity of delivery and flexibility and is tailored to respond to the needs of individual families and local context. Programs need to be gender-sensitive, culturally informed, and attuned to the local context including relevant policies, resources, cultural factors, funding, workforce availability and their capacity to implement programs.

