Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Previous research has identified the critical role of primary care for suicide prevention. Although several suicide prevention resources for primary care already exist, it is unclear how many have been created specifically for older veterans. This environmental scan sought to assemble a compendium of suicide prevention resources to be utilized in primary care.



METHODS: We searched four academic databases, Google Scholar, and Google to identify available suicide prevention resources. Data from 64 resources was extracted and summarized; 15 were general resources and did not meet inclusion criteria.



RESULTS: Our scan identified 49 resources with three resources specifically developed for older veterans in primary care. Identified resources shared overlapping content, including implementing a safety plan and lethal means reduction.



CONCLUSION: Although only 10 of the identified resources were exclusively primary care focused, many of the resources had content applicable to suicide prevention in primary care. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Primary care providers can use this compendium of resources to strengthen suicide prevention work within their clinics including: safety planning, lethal means reduction, assessing for risk factors that place older veteran at increased risk of suicide, and mitigating risk factors through referral to programs designed to support older adult health and well-being.

