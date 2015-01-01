Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine factors associated with rates of game and practice-related concussion in youth ice hockey.



DESIGN: Five-year prospective cohort (Safe2Play). SETTING: Community arenas (2013-2018).



PARTICIPANTS: Four thousand eighteen male and 405 female ice hockey players (6584 player-seasons) participating in Under-13 (ages 11-12), Under-15 (ages 13-14), and Under-18 (ages 15-17) age groups.



ASSESSMENT OF RISK FACTORS: Bodychecking policy, age group, year of play, level of play, previous injury in the previous year, lifetime concussion history, sex, player weight, and playing position.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASUREMENTS: All game-related concussions were identified using validated injury surveillance methodology. Players with a suspected concussion were referred to a study sport medicine physician for diagnosis and management. Multilevel Poisson regression analysis including multiple imputation of missing covariates estimated incidence rate ratios (IRRs).



MAIN RESULTS: A total of 554 game and 63 practice-related concussions were sustained over the 5 years. Female players (IRRFemale/Male = 1.79; 95% CI: 1.26-2.53), playing in lower levels of play (IRR = 1.40; 95% CI: 1.10-1.77), and those with a previous injury (IRR = 1.46; 95% CI: 1.13, 1.88) or lifetime concussion history (IRR = 1.64; 95% CI: 1.34-2.00) had higher rates of game-related concussion. Policy disallowing bodychecking in games (IRR = 0.54; 95% CI: 0.40-0.72) and being a goaltender (IRRGoaltenders/Forwards = 0.57; 95% CI: 0.38-0.87) were protective against game-related concussion. Female sex was also associated with a higher practice-related concussion rate (IRRFemale/Male = 2.63; 95% CI: 1.24-5.59).



CONCLUSIONS: In the largest Canadian youth ice hockey longitudinal cohort to date, female players (despite policy disallowing bodychecking), players participating in lower levels of play, and those with an injury or concussion history had higher rates of concussion. Goalies and players in leagues that disallowed bodychecking had lower rates. Policy prohibiting bodychecking remains an effective concussion prevention strategy in youth ice hockey.

