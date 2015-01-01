Abstract

The National Advanced Driving Simulator is a high-fidelity motion-base simulator owned by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and managed and operated by the University of Iowa. Its 25-year history has intersected with some of the most significant developments in automotive history, such as advanced driver assistance systems like stability control and collision warning systems, and highly automated vehicles. The simulator is an application of immersive virtual reality that uses multiprojection instead of head-mounted displays. A large-excursion motion system provides realistic acceleration and rotation cues to the driver. Due to its level of immersion and realism, drivers respond to events in the simulator the same way they would in their own vehicle. We document the history and technology behind this national facility.

