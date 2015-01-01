Abstract

Drowning is the leading cause of death by accident of everyday life in people under 25 years of age. Xenobiotics are frequently involved in drowning cases but their influence on the diagnosis of fatal drowning has not been studied so far. This preliminary study aimed to assess the influence of an alcohol and/or a drug intoxication on the autopsy signs of drowning, and on the results of diatom analyses in drowning deaths. Twenty-eight autopsy cases of drowning including 19 freshwater drownings, 6 seawater drownings, and 3 brackish water drownings were prospectively included. Toxicological and diatom tests were performed in each case. The influence of alcohol and other xenobiotics on drowning signs and diatom analyses was assessed separately then in combination through a global toxicological participation score (GTPS). Diatom analyses showed positive results in lung tissue in every case. No significant association was found between the degree of intoxication and the diatom concentration in the organs, even after considering freshwater drowning cases only. The vast majority of the traditional autopsy signs of drowning were not significantly affected by the individual toxicological status either, with the exception of lung weight which tended to raise in case of intoxication, probably due to the pulmonary edema and congestion increase. Further research on larger autopsy samples is needed to confirm the results of this exploratory study.

