DeGrace S, Romero-Sanchiz P, Yakovenko I, Barrett SP, Tibbo P, Cosman T, Atasoy P, Stewart SH. Int. J. Methods Psychiatr. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37430485
OBJECTIVES: Derived from classical conditioning theory and rooted in motivational mechanisms, cue reactivity paradigms (CRPs) are used in addictions research to measure participants' propensities for substance-relevant responses (e.g., craving) during exposure to substance-relevant cues (e.g., drug paraphernalia). CRPs are also useful in PTSD-addiction comorbidity research, allowing the study of affective and substance-relevant responses to trauma cues. However, studies using traditional CRPs are time-consuming with high attrition rates due to repeat testing. Thus, we sought to test whether a single session semi-structured trauma interview could serve as a CRP in terms of eliciting theorized cue exposure effects on craving and affect measures.
Language: en
PTSD; addiction; craving; cue reactivity paradigm; trauma interview