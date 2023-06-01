Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Falls are common among older people in nursing homes, and the assessment of fall risk factors is critical for the success of fall prevention interventions. This study aimed to systematically assess the incidence and risk factors of falls in older people living in nursing homes.



DESIGN: Systematic review and meta-analysis. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Older people living in nursing homes.



METHODS: Literature searches were conducted independently by 2 researchers in 8 databases. Qualities of included studies were assessed using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale. The prevalence and risk factors of falls were analyzed with a random effects model. All analyses were performed by R software, x64 4.2.2.



RESULTS: In 18 prospective studies addressing older adults living in nursing homes, the pooled incidence of falls was 43% (95% CI 38%-49%), and the meta-regression analysis indicated that the incidence generally decreased from 1998 to 2021. The following risk factors had a strong association with all falls: fall history, impaired ADL performance, insomnia, and depression. Risk factors with low to moderate correlation were vertigo, walking aids, poor balance, use of antidepressants, use of benzodiazepines, use of antipsychotics, use of anxiolytics, polypharmacy, dementia, unsteady gait, hearing problems, and gender (being male). Having bed rails was identified as a protective environmental factor.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: The results from our meta-analysis suggest that the incidence of falls of older adults living in nursing homes is high, and the risk factors for falls are various. Assessments of balance and mobility, medical condition, and use of medications should be included as key elements in the fall risk assessments of older people in nursing homes. Environmental risk factors still need to be explored in future studies. Tailored fall prevention strategies should be implemented by addressing the modifiable risk factors.

