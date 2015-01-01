SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ho ZV, Arias SA, Kunicki ZJ, Sarkar IN, Chen ES. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jclp.23566

37433045

INTRODUCTION: Unhoused individuals have high rates of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicidal behaviors (SB), but few have studied the relative timing of homelessness and SI/SB. Our study examines the potential to use state-wide electronic health record data from Rhode Island's health information exchange (HIE) to identify temporal relationships, service utilization, and associations of SI/SB among unhoused individuals.

METHODS: We use timestamped HIE data for 5368 unhoused patients to analyze service utilization and the relative timing of homelessness versus SI/SB onset. Multivariable models identified associations of SI/SB, hospitalization, and repeat acute care utilization within 30 days from clinical features representing 10,000+ diagnoses captured within the HIE.

RESULTS: The onset of SI typically precedes homelessness onset, while the onset of SB typically follows. Weekly rates of suicide-related service utilization increased over 25 times the baseline rate during the week before and after homelessness onset. Over 50% of encounters involving SI/SB result in hospitalization. Of those engaging in acute care for suicide-related reasons, we found high rates of repeat acute care encounters.

CONCLUSION: HIEs are a particularly valuable resource for understudied populations. Our study demonstrates how longitudinal, multi-institutional data from an HIE can be used to characterize temporal associations, service utilization, and clinical associations of SI and behaviors among a vulnerable population at scale. Increasing access to services that address co-occurring SI/SB, mental health, and substance use is needed.


suicidal ideation; homelessness; electronic health record; health care utilization; health information exchange; suicidal behaviors

