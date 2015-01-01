|
Citation
|
Ho ZV, Arias SA, Kunicki ZJ, Sarkar IN, Chen ES. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37433045
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Unhoused individuals have high rates of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicidal behaviors (SB), but few have studied the relative timing of homelessness and SI/SB. Our study examines the potential to use state-wide electronic health record data from Rhode Island's health information exchange (HIE) to identify temporal relationships, service utilization, and associations of SI/SB among unhoused individuals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidal ideation; homelessness; electronic health record; health care utilization; health information exchange; suicidal behaviors