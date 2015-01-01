Abstract

Although there has been much debate regarding the application of Title IX and the related reporting, investigation, and conduct processes at institutions of higher education (IHEs) in the United States, only limited prior research has examined incidents of sexual misconduct reported to Title IX offices. The existing studies rely on aggregate data, which restricts our understanding of the scope of case-level factors (e.g., complainant type, reporting source) and how case-level factors impact case outcomes. The present study uses three years (2017-2020) of case-level data for incidents of sexual misconduct (n = 664) reported to the Title IX office at a single, large 4-year university in the Western United States to explore the scope of case-level factors and outcomes and potential changes in the rate of reporting over time.



RESULTS first show that most complainants were identified as undergraduate students, while most respondents were identified as unknown/anonymous; nearly half of the reports stemmed from responsible employees, while almost 85% came from a source other than the complainant. More than 90% of incidents were resolved through informal resolutions (e.g., providing resources to the complainant) rather than formal resolutions (i.e., the investigation and conduct process). A greater percentage of incidents reported by complainants compared to other reporter types were resolved through a formal resolution. Finally, the rate of reporting to Title IX increased significantly over the study period, but only by the Student Services office and "other" reporters. Recommendations for IHEs and future research are discussed.

