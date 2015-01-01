|
Citation
|
Branscum CC, Richards TN, Alison Behre K. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37431781
|
Abstract
|
Although there has been much debate regarding the application of Title IX and the related reporting, investigation, and conduct processes at institutions of higher education (IHEs) in the United States, only limited prior research has examined incidents of sexual misconduct reported to Title IX offices. The existing studies rely on aggregate data, which restricts our understanding of the scope of case-level factors (e.g., complainant type, reporting source) and how case-level factors impact case outcomes. The present study uses three years (2017-2020) of case-level data for incidents of sexual misconduct (n = 664) reported to the Title IX office at a single, large 4-year university in the Western United States to explore the scope of case-level factors and outcomes and potential changes in the rate of reporting over time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
campus sexual misconduct; institutions of higher education; sexual misconduct; Title IX