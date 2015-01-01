Abstract

All children experiencing child maltreatment/neglect require child abuse experts to offer the complex care needed, and for the child with potential life-limiting injuries, both child abuse and palliative care experts are integral to the team. The current literature describes the involvement of child abuse pediatrics after patients are already engaged with pediatric palliative care (PPC). Here we describe a case of an infant who suffered injuries after nonaccidental trauma (NAT) and the subsequent role of PPC. In the case described, PPC was consulted in the context of a grave neurological prognosis after NAT. The mother retained full decision-making rights, and she wanted to protect her daughter from a life dependent on others and medical technology. Our team supported the mother in the face of multiple layers of loss-her daughter, her relationship with the perpetrator, her home, and the threat of job loss due to time away.

