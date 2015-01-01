Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is common in adolescents receiving psychiatric treatment and is a significant risk factor for suicidal behavior. There are few randomised clinical trials assessing interventions for NSSI in youth, and knowledge about internet-delivered interventions is limited.



OBJECTIVE: We assessed the feasibility of Internet based Emotion Regulation Individual Therapy for Adolescents (ERITA) in psychiatric outpatients aged 13-17 years who engaged in NSSI.



METHOD: A randomised clinical feasibility trial with a parallel group design. Non-suicidal self-injury engaging patients were recruited from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Outpatient Services in the Capital Region of Denmark from May to October 2020. ERITA was provided as add-on to treatment as usual (TAU). ERITA is a therapist-guided, internet-based program of emotion regulation and skills training involving a parent. The control intervention was TAU. Feasibility outcomes were the proportion who completed follow-up interviews at end of intervention; proportion of eligible patients who participated in the trial; proportion of participants completing ERITA. We further investigated relevant exploratory outcomes, including adverse risk-related events.



RESULTS: We included 30 adolescent participants, 15 in each group (ERITA vs. Treatment as usual). 90% (95% CI, 72%-97%) of the participants completed post-treatment interviews; 54% (95% CI, 40%-67%) of the eligible participants were included and randomised; and 87% (95% CI, 58%-98%) of the participants completed at least six out of 11 ERITA modules. We identified no difference for the primary exploratory clinical outcome of NSSI between the two groups.



CONCLUSION: There are few randomised clinical trials assessing interventions for NSSI in youth, and knowledge about internet-delivered interventions is limited. Based on our results we conclude that a large-scale trial seems feasible and warranted.

Language: en