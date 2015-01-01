SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Morthorst B, Olsen MH, Jakobsen JC, Lindschou J, Gluud C, Heinrichsen M, Møhl B, Rubæk L, Ojala O, Hellner C, Bjureberg J, Pagsberg AK. JCPP Adv. 2022; 2(4): e12115.

(Copyright © 2022, Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health)

10.1002/jcv2.12115

37431416

PMC10242949

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is common in adolescents receiving psychiatric treatment and is a significant risk factor for suicidal behavior. There are few randomised clinical trials assessing interventions for NSSI in youth, and knowledge about internet-delivered interventions is limited.

OBJECTIVE: We assessed the feasibility of Internet based Emotion Regulation Individual Therapy for Adolescents (ERITA) in psychiatric outpatients aged 13-17 years who engaged in NSSI.

METHOD: A randomised clinical feasibility trial with a parallel group design. Non-suicidal self-injury engaging patients were recruited from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Outpatient Services in the Capital Region of Denmark from May to October 2020. ERITA was provided as add-on to treatment as usual (TAU). ERITA is a therapist-guided, internet-based program of emotion regulation and skills training involving a parent. The control intervention was TAU. Feasibility outcomes were the proportion who completed follow-up interviews at end of intervention; proportion of eligible patients who participated in the trial; proportion of participants completing ERITA. We further investigated relevant exploratory outcomes, including adverse risk-related events.

RESULTS: We included 30 adolescent participants, 15 in each group (ERITA vs. Treatment as usual). 90% (95% CI, 72%-97%) of the participants completed post-treatment interviews; 54% (95% CI, 40%-67%) of the eligible participants were included and randomised; and 87% (95% CI, 58%-98%) of the participants completed at least six out of 11 ERITA modules. We identified no difference for the primary exploratory clinical outcome of NSSI between the two groups.

CONCLUSION: There are few randomised clinical trials assessing interventions for NSSI in youth, and knowledge about internet-delivered interventions is limited. Based on our results we conclude that a large-scale trial seems feasible and warranted.


Language: en

Keywords

emotion regulation individual therapy for adolescents; ERITA; feasibility trial; internet based intervention; non‐suicidal self‐injury; randomised

