Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The authors analyzed the characteristics of pediatric patients who visited trauma center due to injuries sustained while riding scooters and suggested recommendations on our concerns about pediatric scooter use.



METHODS: From January 2019 to June 2022, we collected data for those who visited due to accidents while riding scooters. And, the analysis was conducted by dividing it into pediatric (younger than 12 years) and adult (older than 20 years) patients.



RESULTS: There were 264 children (<12 years), and 217 adults (>19 years). We observed 170 head injuries (64.4%), in the pediatric population and 130 head injuries (60.0%) in the adult population. There were no significant differences between pediatric and adult patients for all three injured regions. Among pediatric patients, only 1 reported the use of protective headgear (0.4%). The patient suffered a cerebral concussion. However, 9 of the pediatric patients who did not wear protective headgear suffered major trauma. Among 217 adult patients, 8 (3.7%) had used headgear. 6 suffered major trauma and 2 suffered minor trauma. Of the patients who did not wear protective headgear, 41 suffered major trauma and 81 suffered minor trauma. Since there was only one patient in the pediatric group who wore headgear, no statistical inferences could be calculated.



CONCLUSION: In the pediatric population, the head injury rate is as high as in adults. We were unable to statistically support the significance of headgear in the current study. However, in our general experience, the importance of headgear is overlooked in the pediatric population compared to adults. It is necessary to encourage the use of headgear actively publicly.

