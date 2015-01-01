Abstract

AIMS: The means of suicide vary, but in cases of impaired consciousness, it is often difficult to determine the initial treatment because it is not known whether a patient has overdosed or used pesticides or poisons. Therefore, we investigated the clinical characteristics of suicide by medication in patients with suicide attempts who were brought to the emergency department, especially the influence of age.



METHODS: Patients with suicide attempts were transported to the two hospitals. There were 96 males (38.4%) and 154 females (61.6%). The mean age was 43.5 ± 20 years, and both males and females were most often in their 20s. Data on sex, age, motive for suicide, means of suicide attempt, psychiatric diagnosis, length of hospital stay, and place of discharge were retrospectively analyzed.



RESULTS: The average age of the patients by means of suicide attempt was 40.5 years for "prescription drugs," 30.2 years for "over-the-counter drugs," and 63.5 years for "pesticide/poison." For each means of suicide attempt, there was a significant difference in age among patients with suicide attempts using "prescription drugs," "over-the-counter drugs" and "pesticides/poisons." There was a statistical bias in the means and reasons for each suicide attempt.



CONCLUSION: The results showed that the age of patients who used over-the-counter medicines and pesticides and poisons varied significantly. It was thought that pesticide use should be considered first, especially when patients aged 50 years and over are brought to the hospital with impaired consciousness due to suicide attempts.

