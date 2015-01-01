|
Cociu S, Ioncu O, Ciobanu D, Cebanu S. One Health Risk Manag. 2023; 4(2): 25-32.
(Copyright © 2023, Moldavian Biosafety and Biosecurity Asociation)
37432678
INTRODUCTION: Road traffic injuries are a significant issue for society in the twenty-first century, but public health experts frequently ignore them despite the fact that massive and coor-dinated efforts are required for their effective and long-term prevention. Human factors and poor driving performance are the most significant contributors to car accidents globally, as shown by a series of studies exploring the causes of traffic road accidents. Since road safety is a key concern in developing countries, our research focuses on the car driver behavioral risk factors in the Republic of Moldova. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A cross-sectional quantitative descriptive using a questionnaire was applied online via a Google form document among car drivers, between January-March 2022. Microsoft Excel was used for the statistical analyses.
risk factors; road safety; road traffic injuries; drivers