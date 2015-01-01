|
Citation
|
Luke MJ, Scribano PV. Pediatrics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37431598
|
Abstract
|
From "walked into lamppost" to "struck by duck," the 2015 revision of the International Classification of Disease (ICD-10) offered new codes to describe some of the obscurest circumstances for medical documentation. Perhaps less widely recognized, this edition also gave birth to a subset of codes to document problems of undoubtedly higher prevalence: health-related social needs (HRSN). Despite the well-known clinical significance of social determinants of health (SDOH), several studies in adult inpatient literature show that these "Z-codes" are vastly underutilized.1,-5
Language: en