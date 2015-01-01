Abstract

The present study examined 22 specific stressful life events (SLEs) in relation to recent and prospective suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs). The effect of assessment method (self-report vs. chart-based ratings) and inpatient/outpatient status was also investigated. Past 3-month STBs and SLEs were assessed for 1,058 psychiatric patients; 696 completed one-month follow-up assessments. SLEs were common, with 684 participants (64.7%) reporting at least one. Total number of SLEs correlated with recent and prospective STB. A higher incidence of SLE's was found with self-report vs. chart-based measures (on 20 SLEs) and inpatients vs. outpatients (on 7 SLEs). SLEs of interpersonal rejection and loss, homelessness and academic failure offered elevated risk. In sum, SLEs are common and associated with STBs in psychiatric patients. SLEs of interpersonal rejection and loss, homelessness and academic failure may merit increased clinical attention.

