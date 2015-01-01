|
Mohd Hatta FH, Samsudin EZ, Aimran N, Ismail Z. Risk Manag. Healthc. Policy 2023; 16: 1229-1240.
INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence (WPV) incidences are prevalent in healthcare, and existing WPV interventions have only moderate evidence for effectiveness. This study aimed to develop and validate an instrument to assess worksite-specific WPV risk factors in healthcare settings based on a tripartite perspective of key stakeholders to facilitate improved interventions.
risk factors; risk assessment; instrument; workplace violence; healthcare; questionnaire; tool